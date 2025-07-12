Major botch denies top title change; WWE referee distracted

WWE The Great American Bash featured the massive NXT Women’s North American Championship match, where Sol Ruca defended her title against Izzi Dame. While the WWE Universe anticipated the bout, the first few moments of the action left a number of fans surprised.
Tatum Paxley took a shot at Zaria right when the bell rang, distracting the referee as well as the champion Sol Ruca. Izzi Dame took advantage of the planned distraction from Paxley to take down the champion with a massive bomb and ended up getting a visual pinfall, but the referee took too long to recover from the distraction.
The planned distraction ended up being a massive blow for Dame, with the referee botching the pinfall.
While both women continued to exchange massive blows to each other throughout the match, the outcome could have been decided in the first few moments itself if the referee was focused enough to count the pinfall on time.
The final moments of the match ended up with Sol Ruca delivering the Sol Snatcher while Dame was distracted by the action between Zaria and Tatum Paxley on the ringside, leading to the champion retaining her title to walk out of Atlanta with the gold. Fans will now have to wait and see what else WWE has in store for the NXT Women’s North American Champion next.
