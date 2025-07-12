Major botch denies top title change; WWE referee distracted

WWE The Great American Bash featured the massive NXT Women’s North American Championship match, where Sol Ruca defended her title against Izzi Dame. While the WWE Universe anticipated the bout, the first few moments of the action left a number of fans surprised.

Ad

Tatum Paxley took a shot at Zaria right when the bell rang, distracting the referee as well as the champion Sol Ruca. Izzi Dame took advantage of the planned distraction from Paxley to take down the champion with a massive bomb and ended up getting a visual pinfall, but the referee took too long to recover from the distraction.

The planned distraction ended up being a massive blow for Dame, with the referee botching the pinfall.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

While both women continued to exchange massive blows to each other throughout the match, the outcome could have been decided in the first few moments itself if the referee was focused enough to count the pinfall on time.

The final moments of the match ended up with Sol Ruca delivering the Sol Snatcher while Dame was distracted by the action between Zaria and Tatum Paxley on the ringside, leading to the champion retaining her title to walk out of Atlanta with the gold. Fans will now have to wait and see what else WWE has in store for the NXT Women’s North American Champion next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!