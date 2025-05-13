Major botch on WWE RAW went unnoticed - did you catch it?

WWE RAW witnessed a subtle botch last night that Chief Content Officer Triple H has overlooked. The mistake has also apparently gone unnoticed by most fans.
Tension has been rising between Austin Theory and his tag team partner, Grayson Waller. Last night, Cathy Kelley interviewed A-Town Down Under during an advertisement break. During their chat with Kelley, Waller was about to tell Theory he had talked to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and got him a rematch against Sheamus, whom he lost to last week. However, the former United States Champion informed his tag team partner that he had also spoken with Pearce and gotten him a match against The Celtic Warrior next week.
However, a segment later on created an unexpected timeline inconsistency. Before the show ended, Sheamus approached the RAW General Manager backstage. They addressed his return to the ring last week, and the former WWE Champion told Pearce that he needed to keep his momentum going. The Celtic Warrior suggested he face Waller next week. Pearce, who supposedly spoke with Theory earlier and confirmed the match, was surprisingly impressed by the idea, as he had never heard of it before. He stated it sounded like a banger and told Sheamus to consider the match official.
Cathy Kelley responded to Grayson Waller's insult on WWE RAW
As Cathy Kelley started her interview with A-Town Down Under, she pointed out that she would first love to address "the elephant in the arena," which was the growing tension between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. In response, the Australian star insulted the interviewer's mother, dubbing her "the elephant in the room."
Kelley later reposted the interview on X, revealing that her mom thought Theory's vest was cool, and thought Waller was an "Ellen DeGeneres lookalike contest winner":
"My mom said she’s not sure who the Ellen DeGeneres lookalike contest winner in the middle is, but that @_Theory1 ’s vest looks cool #stillunbiased #justreportingfacts," she wrote.
Elsewhere, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that creative is not Triple H's current top priority for a major reason.