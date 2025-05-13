Major botch on WWE RAW went unnoticed - did you catch it?

WWE RAW witnessed a subtle botch last night that Chief Content Officer Triple H has overlooked. The mistake has also apparently gone unnoticed by most fans.

Ad

Tension has been rising between Austin Theory and his tag team partner, Grayson Waller. Last night, Cathy Kelley interviewed A-Town Down Under during an advertisement break. During their chat with Kelley, Waller was about to tell Theory he had talked to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and got him a rematch against Sheamus, whom he lost to last week. However, the former United States Champion informed his tag team partner that he had also spoken with Pearce and gotten him a match against The Celtic Warrior next week.

Ad

Trending

However, a segment later on created an unexpected timeline inconsistency. Before the show ended, Sheamus approached the RAW General Manager backstage. They addressed his return to the ring last week, and the former WWE Champion told Pearce that he needed to keep his momentum going. The Celtic Warrior suggested he face Waller next week. Pearce, who supposedly spoke with Theory earlier and confirmed the match, was surprisingly impressed by the idea, as he had never heard of it before. He stated it sounded like a banger and told Sheamus to consider the match official.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cathy Kelley responded to Grayson Waller's insult on WWE RAW

As Cathy Kelley started her interview with A-Town Down Under, she pointed out that she would first love to address "the elephant in the arena," which was the growing tension between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. In response, the Australian star insulted the interviewer's mother, dubbing her "the elephant in the room."

Ad

Kelley later reposted the interview on X, revealing that her mom thought Theory's vest was cool, and thought Waller was an "Ellen DeGeneres lookalike contest winner":

"My mom said she’s not sure who the Ellen DeGeneres lookalike contest winner in the middle is, but that @_Theory1 ’s vest looks cool #stillunbiased #justreportingfacts," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that creative is not Triple H's current top priority for a major reason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More