Major Championship match confirmed for WWE RAW

WWE will present Night Two of the 2024 Draft later tonight as RAW airs live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials have just booked a major title match for tonight's show.

Sami Zayn became a four-time Intercontinental Champion when he defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Since then he has defended the title just once on WWE TV, and that was over Chad Gable on the April 15 edition of RAW. Zayn also defended at four non-televised live events in the UK last week.

Bronson Reed has been rumored to be Zayn's next challenger after the Australian Superstar attacked the Canadian champion last week. Officials just confirmed that Reed vs. Zayn will take place on tonight's RAW with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Tonight's RAW will mark the third televised singles match between The King of Monsters and The Great Liberator. Their first-ever singles bout was won by Reed on March 25, and then Zayn won by DQ on April 1 editions of RAW.

Zayn did defend the Intercontinental Championship at four non-televised live events on the mini-tour of the UK last week. He retained over Finn Balor, Gunther, and Chad Gable in Fatal-Four-Way matches on all four nights.

WWE announces Becky Lynch for RAW

Becky Lynch is set to return to RAW as Women's World Champion. Night Two of the 2024 Draft will take place tonight on RAW, and The Man has just been confirmed.

Lynch won a 14-women Battle Royal on last week's RAW to win the vacant championship. This is her fifth time holding the WWE Women's World Championship.

It was just officially announced that Lynch will be on tonight's RAW from Kansas City, MO. The announcement did not confirm what Big Time Becks will be doing, but it was noted that the WWE Universe will hear from the new champion.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live coverage of tonight's RAW, and all breaking WWE news. The company previously announced an appearance by United States Champion Logan Paul for tonight's RAW, plus six-man action with Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet vs. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.