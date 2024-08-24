Major championship match revealed for WWE Bash in Berlin

The inaugural WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is just over a week away. The card is shaping up to be another action-packed event with top superstars in action from top to bottom. A major title match has just been revealed for the lineup.

The Unholy Union became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in front of a hometown crowd in mid-June at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, where they dethroned Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were also in the Triple Threat Match. Since then, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have retained in three televised matches against the following - Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson at Great American Bash on July 30; Cargill & Belair by DQ on the August 2 edition of SmackDown; Baszler & Stark and Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and IYO SKY on Monday's RAW in a threeway affair.

Bash in Berlin will feature the next televised title defense by The Unholy Union. SmackDown General Manager took to X (fka Twitter) before tonight's show to announce the August 2 rematch at the upcoming PLE in the German capital. It will be Fyre and Dawn defending against former champions Cargill and Belair.

The Fyre & Dawn vs Cargill & Belair rivalry is sure to continue on tonight's SmackDown from Washington, DC. The Unholy Union is scheduled to team up with their latest ally, Blair Davenport, to face The EST, Big Jade, and Naomi in a Six-Women Tag Team Match.

WWE Bash in Berlin updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, August 31 for its next PLE. The inaugural Bash in Berlin event will air live from the former Mercedes-Benz Arena, where the company has drawn between 4,000 and 7,000 fans for non-televised live events in the past.

WWE now has five matches confirmed for Bash in Berlin. Below is the updated lineup:

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Women's Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

The Unholy Union (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (If Orton wins, he will be transferred to RAW and Gunther will be sent to SmackDown)

The countdown to Bash in Berlin pre-show is expected to begin at around 11 am ET on August 31, via all WWE social media channels. Peacock will then televise the main card from 1 pm ET.

