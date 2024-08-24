WWE SmackDown Live Results (August 23, 2024): Unexpected stars stand up to The Bloodline, possible turn teased with Cody Rhodes and former champion

Backstage, we see The Street Profits with Tiffany Stratton and they are fixing Nia's crown. Nia showed up annoyed and said she will get revenge on Michin next week and will get a beating of a lifetime. Tiffany asks if there is anything they can do for her and Nia insists they fix her crown. From there, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were overheard talking smack about Tiffany. They claim she is going to try cashing in on Nia. Jax makes it clear she overheard it and the two back off. Also, Michin vs. Nia Jax will be a Street Fight!
