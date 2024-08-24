Create
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (August 23, 2024): Unexpected stars stand up to The Bloodline, possible turn teased with Cody Rhodes and former champion
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 24, 2024 01:35 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

01:35 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Backstage, we see The Street Profits with Tiffany Stratton and they are fixing Nia's crown. Nia showed up annoyed and said she will get revenge on Michin next week and will get a beating of a lifetime. Tiffany asks if there is anything they can do for her and Nia insists they fix her crown.

From there, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were overheard talking smack about Tiffany. They claim she is going to try cashing in on Nia. Jax makes it clear she overheard it and the two back off.

Also, Michin vs. Nia Jax will be a Street Fight!

01:33 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Backstage, we see Byron Saxton is outside of the trainer's room. The Street Profits and DIY are being checked on. B-Fab comes out and says they're fine, but mad. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell rush over and go into the room to check on Johnny. 

From there, we get a video package of the chaos with Michin and Nia Jax. This includes a special promo from Michin talking about being called too fat or not attractive enough to make it. It is then revealed that she will take on Nia Jax next week in Berlin despite mixed advertising from WWE.

01:26 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

From there we go backstage with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. They talk about shutting up A-Town Down Under. Owens then asks Cody if he believes that Kevin isn't that guy anymore from when he turned on people in the past. Cody says all he can do is take Kevin at his word and be ready for what happens next. It sounds like he doesn't trust him.

01:25 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Post-match, The Bloodline attacks The Street Profits when DIY's music hits! Gargano and Ciampa start fighting Tonga and Tama on the floor. They then hit multiple strikes on Jacob and Solo! They are about to hit Solo with the Meet In The Middle, but Fatu cuts it off and beats both men up.This includes corner attacks and then Solo Sikoa does the Samoan Spike.

Could a big Eight-Man Tag Team Match be on the horizon?

01:23 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Solo Sikoa causes a distraction and Jacob Fatu nails both members of The Street Profits with superkicks. He throws Angelo into the ring and Tama hits a flatliner for the three count.

The Bloodline defeats The Street Profits by pinfall

01:22 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

After the commercial, Ford is fighting back, but the duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga remain in control. Tonga gets nailed with a DDT and the crowd is behind Montez. Tama tags in and so does Dawkins! Angelo is a house of fire and hits a huge back elbow and knocks Tonga off of the apron. He then hits his spinning splash in the corner and a spin kick for a two count.

Things get crazy and Dawkins shoulder tackles Tama into Tonga on the floor. Montez Ford then dives over the ropes and the ring post onto both men!

01:17 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Ford nails a clothesline, but Tonga Loa tags in and gets the advantage. He is cut off by The Street Profits, which leads to Ford hitting a huge Frog Splash. This one is ov- no! Tama breaks up the count. From there, Ford is sent over the ropes and he crashes face first against the steel steps.

Tama Tonga then hits a DDT/Neckbreaker variation on the floor and Ford is in trouble.

01:15 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the two in the bout now that Jacob Fatu has been "promoted" to Solo Sikoa's personal enforcer. The match starts off hot with G.o.D. getting a quick advantage, but Dawkins and Ford taking over. They hit a big shoulder tackle and then Ford hits a back suplex and standing moonsault.

01:14 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

After the ad break, LA Knight cuts a promo with Byron Saxton. He talked about being bi-coastal and then reveals he will hold an open challenge next week in Berlin!

01:08 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

"You can't wrestle" chants for Tonga Loa. Solo says Fatu can't be a tag team champion if he's his enforcer. Jacob says, "I love you, Solo," but it must bother him, right?

The Street Profits music then hits! B-Fab comes out and talks smack before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins continue it. They said its demotion season because they're going to be former tag team champions. 

01:06 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

"We want Roman" chants can be heard and Solo says he's not here. Solo then asks Jacob Fatu to step up. In a shocking move, Sikoa asks Jacob to give him the title. He then has Jacob give the belt to Tonga Loa. Wow. 

01:05 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Solo Sikoa takes the mic and tells the crowd to acknowledge him. The feed is blacked out, likely for crude gestures or cussing. The crowd chants "OTC" for Roman, but Solo says he's D-O-N-E, done. Solo then says he has next between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. 

01:03 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

The Bloodline is here! Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa come out together. Tonga Loa doesn't have an eye patch anymore.

01:02 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

After the break, Natalya narrates a video package for Bash in Berlin! She goes over a special edition of RAW back in 1997 from Berlin featuring Bret Hart and others. This is an odd way for Natalya to return to TV, but it works. The former world champion just signed a new deal with WWE.

00:56 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Jade, Naomi, and Bianca celebrate their win as The Unholy Union looks on at them angrily.

Next, The Bloodline! 

00:55 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Jade hits a chokeslam, but a triple team slows her down. Naomi tags in to a big pop and she hits a dive off of the ropes. She then hits a combination piledriver and DDT in the ropes. Fyre breaks up the count, but Jade nails her. Dawn then rocks Cargill. They go to the floor as Bianca climbs to the top and hits multiple women with a dive!

In the ring, Naomi hits a big kick on Blair and a Springboard moonsault and this one is over! Really good match.

The Big 3 defeats The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport by pinfall

00:53 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Just as Bianca was about to get the tag, Isla knocks Naomi off of the apron. Bianca is able to hit her with a suplex, though, and this time Isla tags in Blair and Bianca is able to tag in Jade! The crowd erupts as Jade goes after all three women! She hits a huge powerbomb on Blair and then a fallaway slam on Alba. The crowd has erupted!


00:51 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Back from break and Bianca Belair is still legal. She's in the ring with Blair who stops Belair from getting a tag with a stomp. She then tags out and the trio make frequent tags, doing double team moves and strikes to Belair. The trio have a lot of chemistry!

The Unholy Trio continue to double and even triple team Bianca. She attempted a tag but Alba Fyre locked in an Octopus Stretch variation with Isla trying to cheat, but the referee caught her. This caused Belair to get away and hit a backbreaker!

00:47 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Isla Dawn and Bianca Belair start this one off. Isla Dawn gets the advantage early on, but is far too cocky and pays for it. Bianca nails a spinebuster and the two end up out of the ring. The EST then hits a slingshot dive onto Dawn as we go to break. 

The crowd is VERY much behind The Big 3.

00:44 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Next up, Jade Cargill is here! Naomi joins her and then Bianca Belair! Corey Graves then reveals that The Unholy Union will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin.

The Big 3 vs. The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport

This should be fun.

00:42 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Backstage, Angel, Elektra, and Berto are confronted by Santos Escobar who is furious over them being kicked out from ringside. He says they're useless if they aren't out there. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews show up and mock them for their loss. Santos says they'll handle this next week. Interesting!


00:37 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Next, we go to a video on Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. We go to an interview with Carmelo at a barbershop talking smack about Andrade. Andrade barges in and people get between them, but a challenge is made for next week! Andrade storms out and Melo is complaining about the door not being locked. 

From there, Blair Davenport and The Unholy Union make their way out. 

00:34 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Knight fires up and hits the big LA Knight elbow and a huge neckbreaker. He tries to keep momentum, but Santos hits a huge dropkick and puts Knight on the ropes. Santos hits a kick and climbs up to join him, but Knight tosses Santos to the mat. He then hits the LA Knight elbow off the ropes including by jumping to the top!

LA then hits the BFT and this one is over!

LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar by pinfall

00:31 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Loud "you suck" chants to Santos. Santos works over Knight as the crowd starts to chant "LA Knight" just in time for The Megastar to hit a back elbow. Santos tries to stop Knight from gaining momentum, but they keep going back and forth until LA hits an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline for a double down!

00:30 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Back from break and LA Knight takes control. He and Santos end up outside of the ring and Knight slams Escobar against the announcer's table repeatedly as the fans chant "YEAH!" The crowd is HOT, but Santos cuts Knight off and slams him against the table. He then hits double knees off of the barricade onto Knight against the table. Ouch!

00:25 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Before the match can begin, Angel and Berto pull Knight out of the ring and start attacking him! This leads to the referee kicking Berto, Angel, and Elektra out of the ringside area, but Knight is hurt.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

This one starts anyway, as Knight insists he can handle it. He immediately rolls Santos up for a nearfall, but Santos quickly takes advantage over the hurt champion. 

00:22 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

After the break, LA Knight's music hits and the crowd explodes! Wow! What a pop! Next, Santos Escobar comes out alongside Legado del Fantasma's Berto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez. 

00:17 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

After that, we see LA Knight walking backstage. He'll be defending his title against Santos Escobar.

00:15 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Nick Aldis says he and Kevin Owens have discussed it already and that the match is a done deal. A-Town Down Under vs. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens is set for tonight!

Owens asks if he has time to hit A-Town Down Under, and Nick Aldis says to make it quick. Owens rushes in and accidentally hits Cody, which causes some tension, but things seem okay.

00:14 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Seeing AEW star Chris Jericho highlighted was a surprise.

Kevin Owens' music hits and he comes out to a big pop as the crowd chants "KO". Owens jokes that everybody in that video had it coming except Kofi, and he playfully apologizes to him. Owens then says his relationship with Cody is different. He mentions the trope of a brawl leading to a tag team match and asks to skip the preamble, and calls out Nick Aldis.

00:12 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Grayson says Austin is his best mate and tag team partner, and they'd never turn on each other. Grayson said everybody needs a reminder of what Owens is capable of, and he prepared a video. 
This then shows Owens turning on or attacking Sami Zayn, John Cena, Chris Jericho, Kofi Kingston, and Sami Zayn again. It's hilarious.

00:11 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Cody talks about Kevin Owens and how he's been fighting The Bloodline for years, even before Cody returned to WWE. He says he wouldn't be WWE Champion without Kevin, but he never used him. 

Rhodes then asked Waller if he could say the same thing. He asks if Grayson is using Austin Theory. Cody then calls Austin "Magic Mike" and says everybody is waiting for Theory to realize Waller is using him and to do something about it.

00:09 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Cody takes a microphone and says, "So.." to start his intro, but Grayson completes it. He then mocks Cody and says everything has to be about him while the crowd loudly chants for Rhodes. Waller says people think he's a hero because they don't know the real him. Waller calls Grayson selfish. 

He brings up Owens and Orton getting attacked for him multiple times and implies Cody is a bad friend.

00:07 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

Grayson wastes no time and introduces tonight's guest: CODY RHODES! Cody gets a huge pop, as expected. The crowd is singing his theme, too. Near the end of his entrance, however, Waller disrespects Cody and calls the "whoa" in his entrance cringe, insisting he gets in the ring.

00:05 (GMT)24 AUG 2024

SmackDown begins with the standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together" intro. From there, we get a recap of last week's Bloodline saga drama, in which Roman Reigns was taken out. Next, commentary welcomes the audience and The Bloodline arrives.

From there, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are introduced for The Grayson Waller Effect!

23:57 (GMT)23 AUG 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's live show is a big one, as it continues the road to Bash in Berlin. The following has been promoted for tonight:

- The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits.
- The Big 3 vs. The Unholy Union & Blair Davenport.
- Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight.
- The Grayson Waller Effect feat. Cody Rhodes.
- And more!
