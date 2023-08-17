Major championship meeting seemingly set for WWE RAW

WWE's flagship show is taking its own sweet time to build storylines as we are heading toward Payback on September 2. No matches have been announced yet.

In a sudden turn of events, Piper Niven made her return to RAW and surprised the wrestling world as she declared herself the new tag partner of Chelsea Green on account of Sonya Deville's injury. Green and Niven are now the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Chelsea Green is still unsure about Piper Niven. She shared a tweet saying that she and Adam Pearce should discuss her new tag partner a little more. The on-screen authority figure responded in the affirmative, making this one of the very few times Pearce has agreed with Green:

"I think so, too!" wrote Adam Pearce.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are an interesting new pairing, as the former's partnerships with others, be it Carmella or Sonya Deville, have been on more equal footing. With Niven being the more dominant of the two, it will be an interesting blend of two characters WWE could explore in the tag team division.

Former WWE Women's Champion believes there is "a lot that can be done" in the tag team division

Ronda Rousey has seemingly decided to take a hiatus after her crushing loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. Prior to the two becoming rivals, they held the Women's Tag Team Championship, with Rousey being very vocal about giving tag teams more opportunities.

This year alone, there have been quite a few teams that held the gold but without much in the way of storylines or memorable moments. When Bayley spoke about the division and the titles in an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport earlier this year, she said:

"What I really want to see is the tag division grow. There's so many ups and downs with that, mostly downs. It's hard to get tag teams together, and hard to keep them together. Not just because Iyo and Dakota are the champions, you know, like, I take those titles very personally because, we brought them to existence basically, and Triple H had a lot to do with that too."

Deville and Green won the belts from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of RAW. Unfortunately, the untimely injury of Deville brought her first title reign to a screeching halt. The latter won gold in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time since her WWE debut eight years ago.

