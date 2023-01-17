Major changes to WWE's Premium Live Events structure upon sale? - Reports

WWE Network was launched in February 2014, and the Stamford-based company has made it a point to promote its major events as an incentive to subscribe to the Network rather than buying them on pay-per-view. Henceforth, they are called premium live events today.

In 2021, NBCUniversal acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the WWE Network in the United States, meaning WWE makes money from that contract. This essentially means most people get a pay-per-view a month at $9.99, rather than, for example, UFC pay-per-views, which cost $59.99 on an actual pay-per-view basis for people who are subscribed to ESPN+.

The question is, will the premium live events of WWE follow a similar pattern after the company is sold?

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed this theory, saying:

"Is it possible? Yes, it’s possible. If it’s Endeavor, because of UFC, I believe that they would absolutely look into the possibility of it. Because look at what they do with UFC and they’re similar businesses," said Meltzer.

The veteran journalist further humored the possibility of WWE Network being used for B-Shows, while the "big five" events will follow the pay-per-view standard.

"I don’t believe it will be done. Now what could be done, the idea of pulling WrestleMania, or maybe WrestleMania, Royal Rumble [and] SummerSlam, and making them pay-per-views but keeping the other ones on the Network. I could see that," Meltzer said. "I think that’s probably even the best way to do it, or maybe you even go with WrestleMania alone and that’s the only one. Because you’ve got two days of WrestleMania, maybe charge $40 a day, people will pay it because it’s WrestleMania." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Triple H recently confirmed in a meeting that he held for talent prior to SmackDown that such a sale will take a long time to come to fruition. It remains to be seen whether this is the route the Stamford-based company and its Board of Directors will go with.

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 28, 2023

The annual Royal Rumble event will bring massive changes to the product, as it is the first road to WrestleMania under Triple H's creative control.

The Game has done an exceptional job at running things. This year's extravaganza contains several new and improved peculiarities. Let's begin with names like Logan Paul and the potential returns of Cody Rhodes and The Rock, with the latter being heavily rumored to appear in the titular bout to set up a dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The event is also notable as it features the first-ever "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match, the stipulation details of which are yet to be announced. The bout is contested between the returning Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

Another big match announced for the show, albeit predictable, is Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The winner may be called from a mile away, but how the two reliable superstars will be booked at the event will indicate the direction Triple H and Co. are deciding to take en route to the biggest event of the calendar year.

