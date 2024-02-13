Major Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre moment from RAW criticized by veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre came face to face on WWE RAW this week after the former saved Sami Zayn from a brutal attack by the latter. The path of two of WWE’s top stars crossed on the road to WrestleMania, but the moment couldn’t win over Vince Russo.

Zayn looked set to get a big win over Shinsuke Nakamura in the show's main event before a distraction from the Scottish Psychopath proved otherwise. The King of Strong Style took advantage to grab the win. However, the night didn’t end on a positive note for Drew after Rhodes made his way to the ring.

Reviewing the show on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of the moment and the creative team. According to him, the RAW creative has been doing the same thing with the same superstars.

With both men set to face different opponents at 'Mania, Russo wasn’t a fan of the moment.

“It’s Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins makes the save. Seth and Cody are now Batman and Robin, get out of here will you bro, please?” the veteran said. (29:05-29:19)

With Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre looking like two world title challengers at this point, it’ll be interesting to see whether they face each other in a match before that.

