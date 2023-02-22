Major concerns raised about WWE getting John Cena and a few other big names for WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Filling up the WrestleMania card might seem daunting, but WWE is already on the job based on everything that happened on the latest RAW episode. This year's event will also feature multiple part-timers, and while some fans might like it, Vince Russo explained why WWE was making the same old mistakes.

With WrestleMania 39 scheduled to be a two-night affair, WWE certainly needs all hands on deck to ensure a successful event. Despite having an admirably deep roster, the company is leaning towards a few big-name yet inactive stars during the WrestleMania season.

As reported earlier, John Cena will return to TV soon and build towards his WrestleMania match. Lita also recently showed up on RAW and is expected to wrestle at the Show of Shows in April.

Vince Russo noted that while WWE was "pulling out all the stops for WrestleMania," the company's lack of confidence in the current roster was once again coming to the fore. That was a concerning takeaway, as Russo revealed on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, they are pulling all the stops out at WrestleMania. Think about what WrestleMania would look like if they were only using the current roster. Really. Think about what it would look like. Think about all the people that would be getting eliminated from this show." [28:20 - 28:50]

Vince Russo argued that WWE has failed to get the younger talent over, which has been a prevalent issue since Vince McMahon's days as the creative head.

Triple H's regime might still be relatively in its early stages, but Russo stated that some unwanted trends in WWE continue to exist.

He added:

"Bro, that's because they're not getting anybody over; we've got to go to the Lita well, we've got to go to the Edge well, we've got to go to the Cena well, we've got to go to the Logan Paul well. I mean, come on, guys!" [28:51 - 29:12]

What does WWE have in store for John Cena and other part-time superstars?

The announcement of John Cena's return has unsurprisingly added to the hype surrounding one of the most significant WrestleMania events in recent times.

The Cenation Leader is expected to return and begin a long-awaited program with Austin Theory as they are reportedly set to battle it out for the United States Championship.

As for Lita, the former Women's Champion has allied with Becky Lynch to take down Damage CTRL. The dream babyface team is expected to face Bayley's heel collective at WrestleMania, and it won't be the only match with a seasoned veteran in action.

Edge, who has worked sporadically on TV over the past year, could be in line for his final WrestleMania match when he allegedly takes on Finn Balor. Logan Paul will also compete at 'Mania this year, with Seth Rollins emerging as a fascinating rival for the social media personality.

Triple H and his team will indeed have a few more surprises lined up, but what could they be? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

