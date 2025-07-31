Major duo reunites ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is days away, and the company is set to host The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey, which for the first time will be a two-night event. Meanwhile, a major duo reunited before the event, but not for a wrestling match.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso had their last tag team match in the Stamford-based promotion in March 2025, heading into WrestleMania 41, when Main Event Jey needed some help against A-Town Down Under on the red brand. Moreover, Jimmy celebrated in the ring when his twin brother defeated Gunther and won the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas.

Today, GQ uploaded a video where Jey and Jimmy reunited after a while for a fun-filled interview. While the reunion wasn't for a traditional match, the twins shared a lot about each other and their wrestling journey in the Stamford-based promotion as The Usos during the chat. They also discussed their singles runs, perspectives, and picks.

You can check out the entire interview below.

Jimmy Uso could reportedly join RAW following WWE SummerSlam

After Jimmy Uso tried to help Jey Uso before WrestleMania 41, he crossed paths with Gunther, and it didn't go well for him. The Ring General made an example out of the 39-year-old WWE star in front of his twin brother, and Big Jim was written off for weeks before he appeared at WrestleMania 41 to celebrate his brother's win.

Lately, Jimmy has been in a feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT on the blue brand and is often seen helping other superstars, including LA Knight and Jacob Fatu, against his younger brother. However, this might change in the coming weeks following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Jimmy Uso could move to Monday Night RAW after The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Big Jim's wife, Naomi, recently made her move to the brand when she won the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution in Atlanta.

The insider added that there have been discussions about the potential move. Apart from a short stint on the red brand before WrestleMania 41, Big Jim has made appearances on WWE RAW but hasn't been part of the brand since 2019.

