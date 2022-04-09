Major face turn for the first time in 7 years as Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss break up on SmackDown

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are no longer together following a tense WrestleMania weekend. The tension between the two seemed too much to handle as the duo finally broke up, resulting in one face turn for the first time in seven years.

WrestleMania weekend was a tale of two different stories for the Happy Folks. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania, Madcap Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. One night later at WrestleMania, Happy Corbin suffered his first defeat in seven months as he not only lost to Drew McIntyre, but The Scotsman also kicked out of his finisher "The End Of Days."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Happy Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss at WrestleMania and asked him to tell a series of jokes, none of which made the former US Champion laugh. Instead, Moss made a "joke" that signaled his disdain towards Corbin and his treatment of him. The crowd chanted for Madcap Moss as he got into a brawl with his partner.

The brawl led to Moss standing tall, marking the first time he had turned face since May 2015 - when he made his in-ring debut on NXT.

Will Happy Corbin clash with Madcap Moss soon?

As of this writing, no match between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss has been announced. While WrestleMania Backlash would be an ideal destination, it wouldn't be surprising to see a match between them announced for SmackDown soon.

This will mark Madcap Moss' first venture into the singles competition on the main roster. He enjoyed some success with his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win, and there seems to be potential for him as a babyface.

Whether he keeps the "Madcap" name is yet to be seen. The name change came as part of his association with Corbin on SmackDown. He previously went by the name of Riddick Moss.

