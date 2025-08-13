Major female name got in trouble for leaking Roman Reigns photo during WWE hiatus

Roman Reigns is quickly turning into one of the megastars of the company after etching his name in the books as one of the greatest of all time. The OTC is now trying his hand at big screens in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena.
After losing his title last year, Reigns was completely absent from WWE television. He returned months later at SummerSlam 2024. Fans and pundits speculated on multiple reasons for his hiatus until it was revealed that he was out filming a cameo in a Hollywood film. However, the rumor got traction when film star Keke Palmer mistakenly shared Reigns shooting his part on Snapchat, which massively went viral on social media.
With the film out now on Prime Video, actress Keke Palmer opened up about the incident during a promotional interview with Screen Rant Plus. She revealed how her leaking of Roman Reigns' picture got her into trouble.
"Oh my gosh, he was so sweet. I used to love wrestling back in the day. I mean, I was like, ‘Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?’ So, it was cool to, like, okay, connect and then I remember I did something with John Cena too. Shout out to wrestling. I know a little something, something. But yeah, Roman Reigns was really sweet, cool guy. It was great to have him in that cameo and I got in so much trouble for that Snapchat. I didn’t know that Roman was really that guy like that. I told you I been out the wrestling game for a minute so, I blew up his spot real big,” she said. (H\T: Fightful.com)
Roman Reigns to be part of another major Hollywood movie
The Hollywood journey of the Original Tribal Chief has only begun, and fans are yet to see the former historic Undisputed WWE Universal Champion more often in major films.
Earlier this year, a report emerged claiming that Roman Reigns is all set to be part of the live-action film based on the popular video game "Street Fighter." The 40-year-old megastar will play the villainous character of Akuma.
Reigns will potentially begin shooting for the film next month, as per the reported schedule, after making an appearance at WWE's Clash in Paris PLE.
The rise of Reigns is personal for professional wrestling fans. It will be thrilling to see how far the OTC may go as a Hollywood star.
