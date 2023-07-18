WWE RAW was a spectacular show, with two title matches taking place. Both the men's and women's tag team titles were on the line, but only one changed hands. There to celebrate with Chelsea Green for her first title win in WWE was her real-life husband, Matt Cardona, who was present backstage at RAW.

Cardona and Green were married back on December 31, 2021. At this time, Cardona is one of the biggest stars in the indies, teaming up with Steph De Lander.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green, together with Sonya Deville, has become one of the top heel women stars in WWE. The two were able to take advantage of an injured Raquel Rodriguez during this week's episode of RAW and got away with the win and the titles. Spectacularly, both for Green and Deville, the Women's Tag Team titles are the first they have held in the company.

What many may have missed this week was Matt Cardona present backstage during RAW. Cardona is a former star and champion himself, having held the Intercontinental, the United States, and the tag team titles during his time there.

Not only that, he posted a photo with Green's women's title on his Instagram stories as well.

Matt Cardona with the WWE Women's Championship

Chelsea Green posted a picture of the two of them posing together backstage on her Instagram as well.

In what was clearly an enormous night for Green, Cardona was there to show his support.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville's WWE Women's Tag title win has an asterisk on it due to Raquel Rodriguez's injury

While Green and Deville certainly did what they had to in order to win the title, there was a flip side for the former champions as well.

Thanks to an attack by Rhea Ripley earlier in the night, Rodriguez was hurt and not at full strength. She still competed, citing the time that they had been stripped of the titles due to Liv Morgan's injury.

Now, though, it remains to be seen if the two go after the women's tag titles again, demanding a rematch, or if they go after the cause of their loss in Ripley.

