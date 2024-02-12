Major former rival sends Gunther a message after 6 months of absence before WWE RAW

Gunther may need to keep his eyes open on WWE RAW this week as a superstar has sent a message to The Ring General after a long absence.

Sheamus was last seen by WWE fans back in August when he wrestled Edge in what was The Rated-R Superstar's last match in the company before heading to AEW. In the six months since then, Sheamus has also not wrestled a single match as a result of an injury.

There was even speculation that the veteran had left the company, but that was not the case. He suffered a shoulder injury because of which he has been absent.

Meanwhile, his former rival, Gunther, has continued to dominate WWE as the Intercontinental Champion and has now become the longest holder of the title in the company's history. He was confronted by Jey Uso last week, who appears to be challenging him for the belt.

Gunther hit back at him. He pretended to show respect for Uso's achievements in the tag team division, talking about his title reigns, but mocked him, saying that he had only had to do half the work thanks to his brother. Ahead of WWE RAW, he put up the message he sent Jey on Twitter asking if he was wrong.

In response, Sheamus has now tweeted at him, using Uso's catchphrase, "Yeet", to say that he was wrong after all.

Sheamus had a feud with Gunther before his absence

Sheamus is certainly no stranger to Gunther. Both have had their share of brutal battles inside the squared circle.

The star has been consistently after the Intercontinental Title. Last year at WrestleMania 39, he and Drew McIntyre faced the champion in a triple threat match for the title, but again falling short.

The Intercontinental Title is the only one he's yet to win, having won the WWE Title, the World Heavyweight Title, the United States Title, and both tag titles in the past. He's also a King of the Ring winner and has even held the Money in the Bank briefcase, while also having a Royal Rumble win under his belt.

Now, when he returns, fans will have to wait and see if he goes after the champion again.

