Did Sheamus leave WWE? The truth following lengthy absence

There are a lot of superstars who are currently away from WWE television, and one of the notable names is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was last seen on the August 18 episode of SmackDown.

He battled former WWE Superstar Edge in what was the latter's last match in the Stamford-based promotion. While The Rated-R superstar left WWE following that, the Irish superstar also disappeared from the programming.

Since then, there has been various speculation that the former World Champion might have furtively left the promotion. However, that's not the case, as Sheamus is still with WWE.

The 45-year-old is currently on hiatus because of a shoulder injury he suffered during his match. His WWE contract is set to expire in 2024, around WrestleMania 40 next year.

However, there's a good possibility that his contract will be extended, considering the time period he has been on shelves. WWE will seemingly add the months that he missed due to the injury in his contract.

Expand Tweet

Exploring the potential timeline of Sheamus' WWE return

The WWE Universe has seen a flurry of returns in the promotion as of late. A name that is expected to join that list soon is The Celtic Warrior. He has been away from WWE television for quite some time now.

Sheamus is expected to return to the blue brand in the upcoming weeks. He is advertised for the December 11 tapings of the show. It could be a non-televised appearance in the form of a dark match after WWE RAW.

Additionally, he is also advertised for the December 15 edition of SmackDown, emanating from Green Bay, Wisconsin. This could be the place where he finally makes his return to WWE programming.

Sheamus could also make his return before that on any episode of SmackDown. Currently, his faction, The Brawling Brutes, is on the verge of imploding due to the rift between Butch and Ridge Holland.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, the Celtic Warrior could return and play a pivotal role in the storyline. It remains to be seen when he makes his much-anticipated comeback to WWE.