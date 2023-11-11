 4 crucial things Sheamus could do in his WWE return

Sheamus has been a top WWE Superstar for around 15 years now. He is a multi-time World Champion who has managed to win almost any title he's challenged for. He has even won the Royal Rumble Match, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring.

While The Celtic Warrior is one of WWE's best talents, he has unfortunately been absent from television. It was reported that he suffered an injury that has kept him out of action ever since his bout with Edge on SmackDown.

Thankfully, there is potentially good news on that front. The former World Heavyweight Champion is being promoted for shows at the end of the month. While it could be a case of inaccurate advertising, it may mean his return is imminent.

If Sheamus is indeed returning to action within the next few weeks, many are wondering what he might do. With rumors of his contract expiring in 2024, officials will likely need him to do something exciting to entice him to remain with the promotion.

In this article, we will look at a few directions he could take. Below are four crucial things Sheamus could do in his WWE return.

#4. Sheamus could add new members to The Brawling Brutes

Sheamus is the leader of The Brawling Brutes. The WWE SmackDown faction was formed in early 2022 but really took off mid-way through the year. There was a natural groundswell of support from the audience, likely because of their authenticity.

The stable currently consists of Sheamus himself and two other competitors. The fiery Butch and Ridge Holland are both fantastic performers in their own right, making for a dangerous trio. Unfortunately, their skills haven't led them to gold.

That could change if Sheamus returns and expands the group. Tyler Bate has been teaming up with Ridge and Butch on WWE NXT, so moving him to the main roster as part of the stable makes sense. Perhaps somebody such as Ilja Dragunov could also fit in nicely.

#3. He could challenge for the WWE United States Championship

The United States Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. Sheamus is no stranger to the coveted prize, as he has held it in the past. Unfortunately, it has been quite a long time.

The current US Champion is the controversial Logan Paul. The Maverick won the prize from the legendary Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Granted, he used brass knuckles to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer, but he was victorious nonetheless.

When Sheamus returns to television, he could target Paul and the United States Championship. Given how inactive Roman Reigns is, winning the belt could effectively make him the top star on the brand most weeks. Plus, fans would love for Logan to be shut up by the physical brute.

#2. Sheamus could turn on The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown.

As noted, The Brawling Brutes are beloved fan favorites. They didn't start as faces, however. The group was initially meant to be heels, feuding with the likes of Drew McIntyre. The WWE Universe eventually fell in love with their brawling tendencies, however.

Still, it could be argued that Sheamus works best as a villain. Despite having respect from WWE fans, he plays a bully quite well. He can also tap into aggression that very few heel characters can match.

As a result, The Celtic Warrior may return to television and shockingly betray his stablemates. The much smaller Butch getting beaten down by Sheamus could be a great moment if it leads to the former United Kingdom Champion bringing back his Bruiserweight persona.

#1. He could target Roman Reigns

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

While Logan Paul currently holds the second most prestigious men's title on SmackDown, he isn't the top dog. No, The ''Big Dog" is Roman Reigns, who has been the main character of the blue brand for three and a half years now.

Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He won the Universal Title in 2020 and the WWE Title in 2022. Nobody has been able to dethrone The Trible Chief since then. That could change upon Sheamus' return, however.

The Celtic Warrior could step up to Roman Reigns and attempt to win his gold. With Butch and Ridge watching his back, it opens up the opportunity for Sheamus to get past The Bloodline and take it to Reigns one-on-one. Could Sheamus dethrone The Head Of The Table?

