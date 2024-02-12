Former WWE Champion to return after 178 days on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

A former WWE Champion could finally make his return to the company tomorrow night on RAW after a 178-day hiatus. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will take place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

WWE is now on the road to WrestleMania 40 following the exciting Kickoff press conference this past Thursday night in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes announced that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and The Rock delivered a slap directly to the face of The American Nightmare.

Gunther is currently in a rivalry with Jey Uso on WWE RAW. The former Bloodline member confronted The Ring General this past Monday night on the red brand and looks to be next in line for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther's former rival, Sheamus, could finally return from his hiatus and insert himself into the Intercontinental title picture once again.

The Celtic Warrior has not competed in a match since losing to Edge on the August 18, 2023 edition of SmackDown. The veteran could return tomorrow night and announce that he is not finished with the leader of Imperium.

Sheamus' former stable, The Brawling Brutes, has disbanded and he could decide to focus on his singles career once again. The absent star's return could lead to him getting another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE RAW star Gunther mocks Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently claimed that Sheamus had a "soft heart" and lacked mental strength.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the 36-year-old discussed the veteran and noted that he didn't have any weaknesses in the ring. However, Gunther claimed that Sheamus gets frustrated easily and loses focus on what he is trying to accomplish.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here (mind) and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," added Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

Sheamus has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career but has never been able to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Only time will tell if he will be able to claim the title before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

