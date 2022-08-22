3 active former WWE world champions apart from Sheamus who have never won the Intercontinental championship

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in a spectacular match against Sheamus. The two incredible brawlers are expected to have an absolute slugfest in a clash for the ages. The match between the undefeated Ring General and The Celtic Warrior should be a wonderful treat for the UK crowd who witnessed them make their name.

Sheamus is one of the few world champions left in the company to never hold the IC championship. Should The Celtic Warrior emerge victorious, he will become a grand slam champion, as the title is the only accolade missing from his resume. Should he fall short, The Ring General will have no shortage of high-profile opponents that could step up to challenge him.

Here are three active former world champions who, like Sheamus, are yet to win the IC championship.

#3: Jinder Mahal

What's hindering Jinder from winning the Intercontinental championship?

Jinder Mahal was the 50th WWE champion in history and the first of Indian descent. The Modern Day Maharaja defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 in one of the most shocking moments in the company's history. Mahal, who spent the bulk of his career before that reign as a lower midcard mainstay, went on to win the United States and 24/7 championships.

Mahal, however, has never won the Intercontinental championship, and could look to pursue it in the near future. With WWE rumored to be in talks to hold a premium live event in India in 2023, The Maharaja could be in line to win the title for the first time on home soil.

#2: Brock Lesnar

Could a dream match for WWE's oldest midcard title be in our future?

Brock Lesnar has never won a mid-card or tag team championship in WWE. The Beast Incarnate has been in the main event scene almost since the day he debuted and has never looked back since. He has won ten world championships in the company, holding them for 1,514 cumulative days (or more than 4 years).

Lesnar is unlikely to ever challenge for the Intercontinental championship as arguably the biggest draw in the business. However, a match between him and current Intercontinental champion Gunther is a dream bout for many. If it ever comes to pass, it will most likely be in a world title program. But imagine how immensely the IC title would be elevated by these two titans fighting over it!

#1: The Intercontinental title is the only feather missing from sixteen-time WWE world champion John Cena's cap

John Cena's achievements in WWE have been very well documented. The entire WWE Universe knows how he has won sixteen world titles, five US championships, two Royal Rumbles and the Money In The Bank briefcase. It is also well known that the only major championship missing from his Hall of Fame worthy resume is the Intercontinental title.

Winning the championship is one of the very few things left to tick off Cena's career bucket list as he nears retirement. A clash between him and current champion Gunther will be a dream match for fans and The Ring General himself. Only time will tell if this fantasy feud will become a reality, and most importantly, if we SEE (wink, wink) Cena become a grand slam champion.

