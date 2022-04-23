John Cena at 45: 5 things left for him to do in WWE

John Cena was born on April 23, 1977. The West Newbury, Massachusetts native grew up to become a bodybuilder, rapper, record 16-time WWE World Champion, and a successful Hollywood star.

The Leader of the Cenation went through a drastic evolution over his nearly 20-year career in WWE. From a generic babyface rookie to a brash problematic heel to one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever, Cena is one of the biggest draws in WWE history.

On top of his 16 world championships, Cena has won two Royal Rumbles, a Money In The Bank contract, and five United States titles. The five-time WrestleMania main eventer has accomplished almost everything in sports entertainment.

However, there are a few achievements he's yet to claim. To celebrate Cena's 45th birthday, with rumors of his return swirling among the WWE Universe, we'll look at five things left for The Franchise Player to achieve.

#5. John Cena can finally become a grand slam champion by winning the Intercontinental Championship

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Crazy to think John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Title



John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship in WWE. Although he's won multiple world and US titles, one main roster championship has eluded him thus far. The Intercontinental title is a prize Cena can set his sights on whenever he returns. Not only would winning it make him a grand slam champion, but it'd give him the chance to replicate his legendary US Open challenge.

This union would also benefit the championship, whose relevance has dipped in recent years due to infrequent defenses and generic storylines. Fans would be greatly invested in watching an all-time great chase the title that has eluded him for two decades, defending it regularly after winning it. Finally, it'd significantly elevate whoever dethrones Cena before he inevitably returns to his acting commitments.

#4. John Cena can have an extended run in NXT

The homegrown legend is yet to appear in NXT 2.0

John Cena has appeared sporadically in NXT over the brand's history. Most of his appearances came during the brand's early days as a variety show and later when it was a network-exclusive show. He's yet to appear on the brand since it began airing on the USA Network.

WWE's recent surge in guest appearances by main roster stars such as Dolph Ziggler on NXT 2.0 presents a plausible scenario for Cena to visit. A compelling Cena feud with an upcoming superstar on Tuesday nights would do wonders for the brand's viewership. Additionally, it'd be a fresh chapter in Cena's story.

#3. John Cena can win the Universal title and become an outright record 17-time world champion

Cena failed to capture the Universal Championship at Summerslam 2021.

It's well documented that John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion. No superstar in the company's history has won more world titles than Cena. However, one man equals this hallowed mark: The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. The two icons have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the history books since January 2017, with Cena looking more and more unlikely to edge ahead of Flair as his career winds down.

However, Cena may be enticed by the thought of winning the Universal title for the first time. The championship was introduced towards the end of Cena's run as the company's top full-time guy, rarely being on the same brand as him. During his last run in WWE, the two-time Royal Rumble winner unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the title, so he may return to rectify it in the future.

#2. John Cena can finally turn heel

The Franchise has not portrayed a villain since his days as the Doctor of Thuganomics.

A section of the WWE Universe clamored for a John Cena heel turn for over a decade. These pleas fell on deaf ears. Many reasons were cited for WWE's refusal to switch Cena to the dark side, such as sponsorship deal constraints. Now that Cena is working a sporadic part-time career and has played villainous roles in his Hollywood career, WWE may feel more comfortable executing the turn.

It'll be an incredible piece of fan service, which would most likely see a boom in merchandise sales for Cena's heel persona. Furthermore, it'd enable WWE to elevate some of its less "over" babyfaces via storylines against this villainous character. Last but not least, Cena's eventual turn back to a face would tell another tremendous story.

One can argue that the best time to make this turn was during the former world champion's prime as a full-time performer, but it's difficult to deny that it'd be a memorable storyline.

#1. John Cena can finally take his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame

Could Cena enter the Hall of Fame when WrestleMania goes Hollywood?

John Cena is a sure-fire future first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect will indeed be inducted into WWE’s hallowed assemblage of legends. As one of the most consistent, dependable, and long-lasting top guys, Cena has built one of the greatest careers.

It's only a matter of time before the 16-time world champion takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame. The only question left to answer is when this will happen. Until then, we can only say one thing: Happy 45th Birthday, John Cena!

