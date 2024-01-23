Major grudge match announced as WWE RAW star is cleared to compete

A big match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW as the Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up with the final stop before Royal Rumble this weekend.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced The New Day vs. Imperium for tonight's RAW. The grudge match will see Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Pearce also announced that Vinci had been cleared to compete after suffering an injury at RAW Day 1 as Kingston and Jey Uso defeated Imperium. On the other hand, Kofi has been away since being destroyed by Kaiser on the January 8 edition of red brand in their double count-out match. The former WWE Champion has also been cleared.

Woods returned from a two-month hiatus last week but lost to Kaiser by DQ after hitting him with the same chair that the Imperium member took Kingston out with earlier this month.

Tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will open up with Seth Rollins addressing his injury and the status of the World Heavyweight Championship.

The RAW line-up for tonight also includes the following: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-off, Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz, Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile, Ivar vs. Chad Gable, and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest.

