"Major heat" - Ric Flair on the problem he had with new WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair has opened up about a WCW pay dispute which led to him having “major heat” with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff.

At WCW Slamboree 1997, Flair joined forces with Roddy Piper and footballer Kevin Greene to defeat the nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Syxx). Syxx (a.k.a. Sean Waltman) told Flair on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast that the match was one of the greatest of his career.

Flair responded by revealing that Greene received significantly more money than he did for that storyline and match. The pay-off resulted in the 16-time World Champion having issues with Bischoff behind the scenes.

“I know you don’t remember this but the funny thing about this… these are the kind of things that got me major heat with me with Eric. He paid Kevin Greene, who just passed away but a very close friend of mine, more for that and the TVs leading into it than he paid me in a year. That’s heat, okay.”

In 2018, Bischoff clarified in an interview with Wrestling Inc. that he and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are now good friends. Bischoff is set to receive his own WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the 2021 ceremony on Tuesday, April 6.

Ric Flair did not like his booking after WCW Slamboree 1997

The nWo attacked Ric Flair on WCW Nitro.

One night after WCW Slamboree 1997, the nWo stood tall over Ric Flair on WCW Nitro. The Nature Boy had no problem receiving finishers from Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Syxx that night. However, he could not understand why Kevin Greene and Roddy Piper were not involved.

“And then number two, he [Kevin Greene] and Piper… Kevin stayed there, Piper went home. I go to Asheville with you guys, and all three, I take your finishes in the middle of the ring, which is fine, but why is it just me?”

At the next pay-per-view, WCW Great American Bash 1997, Hall and Nash (w/Syxx) defeated Flair and Piper in a WCW Tag Team Championship match.

