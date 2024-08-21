Major Hulk Hogan project scrapped

A major project surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has reportedly been scrapped. The Hulkster recently appeared at the Republican National Convention and gave a speech.

Todd Phillips was set to direct a film about the legend and his career. However, the director revealed in a recent interview with Variety to promote the upcoming Joker sequel that the film about Hogan is no longer happening.

Phillips noted that he loved what they were trying to do with the project, but it didn't work out.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me," he said. [H/T: Variety]

Chris Hemsworth was set to star in the biopic about Hulk Hogan. The famous actor recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast and stated that he was keeping his "fingers crossed" that the film would still get made.

Hulk Hogan compares WWE RAW star to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is very high on Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and recently compared the RAW star to Stone Cold and The Rock.

Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to become Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam earlier this month. There will be a tournament beginning next Monday on RAW to determine his next challenger.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 71-year-old spoke highly of Breakker and said he was wise beyond his years. Hogan then claimed the future was bright for the 26-year-old and compared him to several WWE legends.

"He's something else. He's wise beyond his years. Number one, to be that intense and to know the red light's on and to be able to stay in that zone. It's very impressive, so if they do the right thing with him that could be your next Stone Cold, The Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy." [1:37 – 2:01]

You can check out Hogan's comments in the video below:

Hogan recently launched the American Beer beverage but found himself in controversy after brand ambassador Essence Jenai was fired. The social media influencer recently discussed her firing and claimed that the reasons given to her didn't add up.

