Major International WWE event expected to generate millions for local economy

Major WWE event is expected to bring in a significant boost to Western Australia's economy.

It was earlier announced that the promotion would be heading to Australia in 2024 for one of its Premium Live Events, Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Tourism Council of WA CEO Evan Hall has now declared that the event is expected to generate $33 million for Western Australia's economy. Hall also said that the country was becoming a major destination for top international events.

“This is game-changing territory. The size and scale of the events that we are bringing in: the fact that they are Australian exclusive events, we are becoming a major events destination. The WWE, only in Perth can you see that. There is nowhere else you can see it in 2024, in the Asia-Pacific region." [ The West Australian ]

Expand Tweet

Elimination Chamber next year is set to take place on February 24, 2024. This will be the company's first show-down in Australia since 2018.

WWE icon The Undertaker is confirmed to make an appearance in Australia

The Stamford-based company recently announced that the Elimination Chamber is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth next year.

It was also confirmed that The Undertaker will be present on the eve of the event. He will be in town to host his 1 deadMAN SHOW, which features the Hall of Famer sharing never-heard stories from his legendary career.

"PERTH...The Undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to West Australia this February ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth at Optus Stadium! #WWEChamber."

Check the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer was last seen on television earlier this year during the special RAW 30 episode.

What do you think about the company moving major premium live events overseas? Let us know in the comments section below.