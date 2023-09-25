The Undertaker confirmed to be at the venue of much-awaited WWE event

WWE recently confirmed that the Undertaker is set to appear at a major premium live event next year.

The Stamford-based company had ealier announced that the promotion would heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, which is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Top Australian stars, including the likes of Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller, are expected to feature heavily at the event.

The event will be extra special for the fans down under, as the Undertaker is set to appear on the eve of the event. The WWE Hall of Famer will be in town to host his 1 deadMAN SHOW.

Check the announcement:

The 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature the Undertaker sharing never-heard-before stories from his legendary career.

Former WWE star Maven shares an interesting story about the Undertaker

Maven was the winner of the inaugural season of 'Tough Enough'. This feat cataputed him to stardom, as he later made his WWE debut in 2001.

Maven's greatest moment in his career was when he eliminated the Undertaker from the Royal Rumble in 2002. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Maven shared an interesting story from that night. Prior to the match, he told the Phenom that he would not be able to bleed much as he was allergic to aspirin. The Undertaker had an idea, as Maven revealed, that the duo have a drink before the match, which allowed the latter to bleed easily during the bout.

"A lot of guys, if they know they're going to get color for that night, they might take a baby aspirin or something. Why? Because it thins your blood. I was allergic to aspirin, so my very first match that I had to get color was Taker, you know, Undertaker, Royal Rumble. I told Taker backstage, 'Hey man! I'm allergic to aspirin, I'm not gonna be able to bleed that much.' That's when he had the bright idea of, 'Let's take a couple of shooters,' and me being a Jack fan, him being a Jack fan, I was okay with that," Maven shared.

The Undertaker attacked the up and coming star after he was eliminated from the Rumble.

