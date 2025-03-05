Major issue during John Cena and The Rock's assault on Cody Rhodes pointed out by legend: "If there was some effort, it would be nice"

John Cena finally turned heel at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes on behalf of The Rock. While the segment was almost universally praised by fans, a wrestling legend revealed a major issue with the assault on The American Nightmare.

After Rhodes turned down The Final Boss' offer, Cena shocked fans by landing a low blow on the Undisputed WWE Champion. He then proceeded to brutalize Rhodes up to a point wherein he was bleeding. On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager revealed one of his gripes with the segment.

Cornette would have preferred it if there had been some resistance from other prominent people backstage. He explained that while The Rock might be on TKO's Board of Directors, someone from the back should have tried to save the company's biggest asset, the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Nobody tried to f**king stop this. You've got what, in what other business anywhere from Hollywood to f**king Manhattan Wall Street do you have a member of the board of directors of a company beating up one of the most valuable employees of the company? And nobody else of any kind of godda*n standing in the company is even trying to get in to separate them and help save him like, ‘Please, let's not hurt Cody.’ He has to main event a $100 million show in six weeks. If there was some effort, it would be nice," Cornette said. [10:17 - 10:57]

After the beatdown he received from John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes left the arena on his own. He was checked on by the WWE announce team of Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee.

Cody Rhodes is set to address John Cena's heel turn on SmackDown

The Rock has yet to reveal his next appearance after Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, John Cena will seemingly be away until the March 17 edition of RAW. Amid the duo's absence, Cody Rhodes is set to address what happened at Elimination Chamber.

As per WrestleZone, Rhodes is scheduled to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia. The American Nightmare is expected to get a big ovation from the Philly crowd, almost a year since finishing his story there at WrestleMania 40. He reportedly suffered a couple of minor injuries in Canada, but it appears he's more than ready to go out and comment on the vicious attack.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will get some backup for the upcoming war against John Cena and The Rock. Jey Uso is busy with his own story against Gunther, while Sami Zayn is out indefinitely after losing his Unsanctioned match to Kevin Owens.

