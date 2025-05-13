Major issue in Seth Rollins and CM Punk's feud pointed out by ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion CM Punk opened this week's Monday Night RAW in what was a direct follow-up to last week's ending. The Second City Saint cost Seth Rollins a potential World Heavyweight Championship win last week and was out looking for answers from his former best friend, Paul Heyman.

The segment drew criticism from ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, who spoke on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. CM Punk's opening promo led to a brawl as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker outnumbered The Best in the World.

The odds were evened shortly as Sami Zayn came to the aid of Punk, but Heyman's associates ganged up on him as well. The heels were sent packing after the arrival of World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, as the scales tilted in favor of the good guys. However, this was the very gripe that Russo had with the segment.

The fact that the babyfaces outnumbered the heels did not sit well with the wrestling veteran. He was even disappointed that CM Punk opened the show, as this was how last week's RAW concluded.

"This is how we went off the air last week. The babies [babyfaces] are out manning the heels. Does that make any sense to anybody? You're supposed to get heat on the heels, and how you do that is they outman the babies [babyfaces]. There's [sic] three babies and two heels,'' Russo said. [From 4:23 onwards]

Russo's Legion of RAW co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, agreed with his views on the opening segment. He hinted at the possibility of another member being included in Seth Rollins' faction but questioned the way the story was unfolding.

