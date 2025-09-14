  • home icon
  Major John Cena announcement made ahead of RAW

Major John Cena announcement made ahead of RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:05 GMT
John Cena on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
John Cena on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a massive announcement about John Cena on social media. The Cenation Leader is all set to wrestle Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

The 17-time world champion made his final SmackDown appearance earlier this month. He challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship at the show. However, the match ended in a DQ as Brock Lesnar made his way to the squared circle and took out both the stars.

Earlier today, WWE shared a video of Adam Pearce previewing the upcoming edition of the red brand. Speaking in the video, the RAW General Manager announced that John Cena would make an appearance this Monday in Massachusetts.

"Monday Night RAW is live this week from beautiful Springfield, Massachusetts. And I am proud to announce the Springfield College Hall of Famer, future first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, the never-seen 17, the one and only John Cena will be in the house on Monday," said Pearce.

Adam Pearce further noted that CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins would be in the arena for RAW. He also announced three singles matches for the show.

"And what could possibly go wrong when CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins come face to face? Don't miss it on Monday. Plus, Lyra Valkyria goes one-on-one with Roxanne Perez, and fresh off World's Collide, El Grande Americano takes on Dragon Lee. And Penta one-on-one with Kofi Kingston. All that and so much more, which means so much more this Monday live from Springfield," Pearce added.
You can check out the announcement video below:

John Cena and Brock Lesnar to headline WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the Stamford-based promotion's first premium live event to air on ESPN as a part of their recent deal. Joe Tessitore revealed the main event for the PLE earlier this week.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, the SmackDown commentator stated that Brock Lesnar's physical presence is unmatched. He further revealed that The Beast's in-ring appearance will main-event Wrestlepalooza.

"I have never experienced anybody quite like just the physical presence of Brock Lesnar. The air changes when he enters the arena, and that is going to be your main event at Wrestlepalooza," Tessitore said.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when John Cena goes up against his long-time rival Brock Lesnar at the upcoming premium live event.

Who do you think will win the match? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Ankit Verma

