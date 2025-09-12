Spoiler: Wrestlepalooza main event officially revealed

There has been a potential spoiler regarding the main event for WWE Wrestlepalooza. The event will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The anticipation for the show next weekend is off the charts, and commentator Joe Tessitore seemingly revealed the main event of the show during an appearance on ESPN today. Tessitore hyped the upcoming match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, revealing that it would headline the show.

"I have never experienced anybody quite like just the physical presence of Brock Lesnar. The air changes when he enters the arena, and that is going to be your main event at Wrestlepalooza," Tessitore said.

Brock Lesnar went on hiatus for two years following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He returned earlier this year at SummerSlam to attack John Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate also attacked Cena last week on SmackDown during his match against Sami Zayn.

AJ Lee is also scheduled to return to the ring at the event on September 20. She will be teaming up with CM Punk to battle Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match.

Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are also scheduled to battle for the vacant Women's World Championship next weekend. Naomi recently had to relinquish the Women's World Championship after announcing her pregnancy. The Usos will also be squaring off against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

WWE has a long-term plan for Wrestlepalooza

The promotion has big plans for the future of Wrestlepalooza and is hoping the show will take place annually.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, TKO Group Holdings President Mark Shapiro shared that the company was hoping Wrestlepalooza would be a success and could become a yearly event. Shapiro also shared that the company wanted the event to be on par with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania.

"Triple H is spending night and day creatively around making that what we think it could be, which is another Wrestlemania or another Summerslam. Those two stand out above the rest, Royal Rumble is right beneath that, and we think Wrestlepalooza could get into that quadrant," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for the event later this month.

