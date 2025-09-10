WWE has massive long-term plan for Wrestlepalooza

WWE has big plans for Wrestlepalooza following this year's event. Wrestlepalooza 2025 will air live on September 20 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

TKO Group Holdings President Mark Shapiro recently provided some insight into WWE's plans for Wrestlepalooza at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. Shapiro claimed that the company was hoping it would become an annual event on par with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania.

"Hopefully, Wrestlepalooza is a winner and we could bring that back annually, because that could just be a marketing bonanza for us, if we do that right,” Shapiro explained at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference this week. “Triple H is spending night and day creatively around making that what we think it could be, which is another Wrestlemania or another Summerslam. Those two stand out above the rest, Royal Rumble is right beneath that, and we think Wrestlepalooza could get into that quadrant," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

AJ Lee will be making her in-ring return to team up with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at the event later this month. Brock Lesnar is also set to return to action to square off against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Bill Apter reacts to WWE Wrestlepalooza going against AEW All Out 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the company having Wrestlepalooza on the same date as AEW All Out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter suggested that Vince McMahon would never have had a show on the same day as the competition. Apter also pointed out the irony in WWE claiming AEW was not competition, only to have a show on the same day as their PPV.

"I don't know if this would have happened with Vince McMahon, because he always ignored any kind of competition. So, when the WWE is saying AEW is no competition, then why are they doing this?" Apter said.

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Wrestlepalooza 2025 is successful enough for the event to return next year.

