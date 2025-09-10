Seth Rollins to be involved in big WWE title change that would affect Wrestlepalooza? Exploring the possibility 

By Love Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:56 GMT
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will bring a major challenge to Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch as they will lock horns with CM Punk & AJ Lee. Over the past few months, the Visionary has been feuding with the Best in the World, and amid this, he also formed the Vision faction.

Besides this, Rollins might get involved in a major title change before Wrestlepalooza 2025, when he may aid his faction members to dethrone the Judgment Day as WWE World Tag Team Champions. This could further affect the forthcoming match of Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed against The Usos and make it a title bout instead of being a regular match.

Recently, we have seen that Jey & Jimmy Uso are reunited as the Usos and challenged the Vision members for a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. The new Big Dog and the Tsunami instantly accepted the challenge, and the match is already official for the Premium Live event.

Trending
However, if WWE has plans to add more implications to this bout, they might make it a title match. This could unfold when Bron and Reed may challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. With the help of the Revolutionary, the Vision emerged as the new Champions and eventually defended their titles against the Samoan Twins at the Wrestlepalooza event.

This twist will make the tag team match at the PLE even more interesting to watch. We have already seen that Triple H is attempting his best to make Wrestlepalooza a grand event, particularly due to the PLE being ESPN's debut show.

So, it won't be a surprise if WWE pulls out a title change before the event to make Usos vs the Vision a Tag Team Championship bout.

Fans are happy with Seth Rollins' booking on WWE RAW

Earlier, the booking of the Visionary on Monday Night RAW appeared to be repetitive and boring. However, with the inclusion of AJ Lee and CM Punk in the storyline, fans feel that, finally, Rollins' booking is better than before.

Further, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed feuding with The Usos seems to be an excellent move for the RAW faction. This makes the Vision faction interesting to watch on the Red Brand.

If WWE continues to utilize the Vision and Rollins in this manner, it could be great for the Triple H-led promotion, as it helps them to generate big numbers on the internet.

Edited by Angana Roy
