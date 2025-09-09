3 Reasons Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will lose both WWE World Heavyweight and Women's Intercontinental Titles in shock move 

It's now official that at WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee &amp; CM Punk will lock horns with Becky Lynch &amp; Seth Rollins. On the latest episode of RAW, The Man confronted the Trailblazer and demanded her Women's Intercontinental Championship back. Soon, The Visionary joined the segment, but Lee put the condition of making the mixed tag team official or giving another black mark on the face of Lynch.When Rollins attempted to take the IC Title, CM Punk made his presence felt, and the segment ended with their mixed tag team match getting official at WWE Wrestlepalooza. As AJ Lee is showing a high interest in keeping the Women's IC Title, there is a chance that WWE may turn their tag team bout into a title defense.This could be done when Rollins and Lynch might be forced to defend their gold in this bout, making it a double-title match. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Seth and Becky will lose both the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's IC Title in a shock move if this match turns into a title defense.#3. CM Punk deserves a long world title runAt SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk defeated Gunther and managed to emerge as the new World Champion. However, his joy turned into a nightmare when Seth Rollins made his comeback and successfully cashed in his MITB briefcase.At Clash in Paris 2025, the Best in the World was inches away from defeating The Visionary before Becky Lynch attacked him with a low blow. After all this struggle and finally having AJ Lee by his side, it seems like a perfect time to put the World Title on the Second City Saint.#2. Perfect start for AJ Lee's singles runWWE @WWELINK&quot;My name is AJ Lee and I'm your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler.&quot; For those of you who are too young to know... ⬆️AJ Lee has already signed a multi-year deal with WWE. This means that she isn't going anywhere even after her feud with Lynch and Rollins ends. Winning the Women's IC Title from Becky at Wrestlepalooza could be a perfect start for AJ's singles run in the company.It will also make the women's division more interesting and make the mid-card title even more relevant.#1. To make WWE Wrestlepalooza a grand eventWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKOFFICIAL: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch v CM Punk and AJ Lee is set for ‘WRESTLEPALOOZA.’WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be the first PLE of the World Wrestling Entertainment on ESPN. In marking its debut on ESPN, the company is trying its best to make the event as grand as possible.A double title change will genuinely make the show more memorable to watch and generate more post-show buzz for the PLE.