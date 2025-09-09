  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • 3 Reasons Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will lose both WWE World Heavyweight and Women's Intercontinental Titles in shock move 

3 Reasons Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will lose both WWE World Heavyweight and Women's Intercontinental Titles in shock move 

By Love Verma
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:29 GMT
Big match is now official for Wrestlepalooza event. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Big match is now official for Wrestlepalooza event. [Image credits: WWE on X]

It's now official that at WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee & CM Punk will lock horns with Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. On the latest episode of RAW, The Man confronted the Trailblazer and demanded her Women's Intercontinental Championship back. Soon, The Visionary joined the segment, but Lee put the condition of making the mixed tag team official or giving another black mark on the face of Lynch.

Ad

When Rollins attempted to take the IC Title, CM Punk made his presence felt, and the segment ended with their mixed tag team match getting official at WWE Wrestlepalooza. As AJ Lee is showing a high interest in keeping the Women's IC Title, there is a chance that WWE may turn their tag team bout into a title defense.

This could be done when Rollins and Lynch might be forced to defend their gold in this bout, making it a double-title match. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Seth and Becky will lose both the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's IC Title in a shock move if this match turns into a title defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3. CM Punk deserves a long world title run

Ad

At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk defeated Gunther and managed to emerge as the new World Champion. However, his joy turned into a nightmare when Seth Rollins made his comeback and successfully cashed in his MITB briefcase.

At Clash in Paris 2025, the Best in the World was inches away from defeating The Visionary before Becky Lynch attacked him with a low blow. After all this struggle and finally having AJ Lee by his side, it seems like a perfect time to put the World Title on the Second City Saint.

Ad

#2. Perfect start for AJ Lee's singles run

Ad

AJ Lee has already signed a multi-year deal with WWE. This means that she isn't going anywhere even after her feud with Lynch and Rollins ends. Winning the Women's IC Title from Becky at Wrestlepalooza could be a perfect start for AJ's singles run in the company.

It will also make the women's division more interesting and make the mid-card title even more relevant.

#1. To make WWE Wrestlepalooza a grand event

Ad

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be the first PLE of the World Wrestling Entertainment on ESPN. In marking its debut on ESPN, the company is trying its best to make the event as grand as possible.

A double title change will genuinely make the show more memorable to watch and generate more post-show buzz for the PLE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications