Major movie featuring Cody Rhodes is the sponsor for Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes' upcoming major movie is set to hit theatres in a matter of weeks, and it's also the ring sponsor at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Believe it or not, it's not an ad for Street Fighter.

You probably heard the rumors that Cody Rhodes is set to take on an important role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where he will play the role of Guile. Roman Reigns will also be in that film. However, it might surprise you to learn that he took on another role last year.

That role is in the reboot of the iconic Naked Gun franchise. The renewed version of it with Liam Neeson releases in early August, and Cody Rhodes will be part of it. It also served as the sponsor in the ring for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Although many WWE fans are not too fond of the idea of having a ring sponsor, it hasn't exactly caused a stir. It seems to be a thing among those higher up in the new regime, as it unlocks another revenue stream.

This might also explain why props like the Money in the Bank briefcase (and even ladder) are sponsored by brands like Cash App and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

The Naked Gun reboot should be a fun one, regardless.

