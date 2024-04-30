Major name added to Week 2 of WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

Week Two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' will air tomorrow night from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A major name has just been announced for the special episode, along with new matches.

The 12-minute main event of NXT Spring Breakin' Week One saw Trick Williams defeat Ilja Dragunov to capture the NXT Championship. Per the stipulation, Williams would have had to leave NXT if Dragunov retained the title. While he is not eligible to be drafted, Trick appeared during SmackDown's Draft special to send well wishes to new blue brand superstar Carmelo Hayes.

The Anointed One has now been announced for Week Two of Spring Breakin' on the USA Network. The episode will air tomorrow night live from the Performance Center in Orlando.

Dragunov is expected to be called up to the main roster, perhaps as soon as tonight's Draft edition of RAW. The Mad Dragon was considered "a lock" for the main roster once his title reign ended. Carmelo Hayes was also considered "a lock" along with Dragunov.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' updated card for Week Two

The final night of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 will air tomorrow night from Orlando, and a new match has been announced.

After leaving AEW late last year, Shawn Spears returned to NXT in February. He attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair, then defeated Holland a few weeks later on March 12 in the 10-minute main event.

The Chairman has continued to taunt the former pro rugby player in recent weeks, and now WWE has announced their rematch for Spring Breakin' tomorrow night.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow:

Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe debut vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Trick Williams returns to the Performance Center as NXT Champion

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice w/ Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya w/ Karmen Petrovic

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Ivar

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend vs. The Authors of Pain

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full NXT coverage and all breaking WWE news.