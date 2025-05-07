Major name claims Hulk Hogan is the greatest WWE star of all time

A major name has called Hulk Hogan the greatest WWE star of all time. The legend appeared on the January 6 edition of RAW but was booed by the fans in attendance.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, NFL legend Tom Brady was asked to name the greatest WWE star of all time. Brady quickly named Hulk Hogan as the best WWE Superstar in history, and you can check out the video below.

Logan Paul is currently in a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso on WWE RAW. Uso battled Seth Rollins in the main event of this past Monday's episode of the red brand and retained his title after CM Punk interfered in the match. Paul showed up after the show and knocked Main Event Jey out with a punch to the face as he celebrated with the crowd.

Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Israel Martinez recently launched Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW), and The Hulkster has been promoting the new venture in the media. He has recently referred to AEW star Shelton Benjamin as "Benjamin Shelton" several times during interviews.

Former WWE star calls out Hulk Hogan

Shelton Benjamin took to social media recently to call out Hulk Hogan for continuously getting his name wrong.

Benjamin took to social media after Hogan incorrectly said his name and called out the legend for his controversial statements in the past. The veteran added that he lost respect for Hogan and suggested that he keep his name out of his mouth moving forward. Benjamin also shared a GIF of Will Smith screaming at comedian Chris Rock from the infamous incident at the Academy Awards in 2022.

"Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your “don’t get caught” …or as you would call it “apology” speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [GIF]," he wrote.

You can check out Shelton Benjamin's message on X by clicking here.

Hogan remains one of the most recognizable stars in the wrestling industry. The 71-year-old was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

