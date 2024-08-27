  • home icon
  • Major name makes in-ring return to RAW after 2 months to face Dominik Mysterio next week

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 27, 2024 03:05 GMT
A big challenge for "Dirty" Dom (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Dominik Mysterio is on the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship. In his way lies not only Ilja Dragunov but a superstar who is set to make his RAW in-ring return after over two months.

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio announced that he would participate in the tournament to determine Bron Breakker's next Intercontinental Title opponent. The contest will culminate in a Fatal Four-Way, Winner Takes All match. On August 26, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne secured their places in the match.

Dominik Mysterio will be looking to claim that third (or fourth) spot as he takes on Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee, the latter of whom returned on RAW and will be wrestling on the red brand for the first time since his loss to Carlito in June 2024.

Dragon Lee's return to RAW happened alongside Cruz Del Toro and the rest of the LWO (minus Zelina Vega, for some reason).

It will be an absolute banger of a match, with Ilja Dragunov also looking to make a name for himself.

The other Triple Threat qualifier will feature "Big" Bronson Reed facing Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. The RAW after Bash in Berlin will be incredible.

