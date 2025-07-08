Major name ready to return to WWE after 23 years to officiate "Spear off" between Goldberg and top star (Exclusive)

A major pro wrestling name has shown interest in returning to WWE to officiate a unique kind of match between Goldberg and Bron Breakker. The name in question is Vince Russo, who proposed a "Spear off" between Da Man and the rising star.

Ad

Both Goldberg and Bron Breakker use the Spear as their finisher move. While the legend arguably had the best Spear over the years, Breakker has been delivering the move with near perfection in today's time. The rising star demonstrated the viciousness of his Spear on last night's RAW, where he laid out Sami Zayn, sidelining the Canadian indefinitely.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo, who hasn't been a part of the Stamford-based company since 2002, proposed a ''Spear off'' between Goldberg and Bron Breakker. The former WWE writer also sarcastically said that the company should do it on next week's show.

Ad

Trending

"This show was the battle of the Spear. Because, between Goldberg and Bron Breakker, both delivering [sic] the same exact move on the same exact show, probably an hour apart. Then you’ve gotta rate them now because they both did it. How was one better than the other? I am talking about a Spear off. No match, just take turns Spearing. You get all of the cards. 10, 8… A Spear off on next week’s show," he said.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Russo, who has stated his desire to step away from the pro wrestling business in a few months, also noted that he would return to WWE to officiate the potential face-off. However, his comments were subtly mocking the current state of the company, which Russo has openly criticized on numerous occasions.

"I would pay them. I literally would pay them. I would take all my retirement money. You know I got a nice Airbnb. I’d mortgage the Airbnb. Please make it happen." [From 43:01 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo was a writer for WWE in the 1990s. He returned to the global juggernaut in June 2002 but left after just two weeks due to differences with the company.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!