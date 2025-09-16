Major name tipped to win at Royal Rumble and capture a world title at WrestleMania 42, says ex-WWE star

WWE Royal Rumble is a few months away, and it's set to take place in Saudi Arabia on 31st January. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes Sami Zayn is tipped to win the gimmick match under the Triple H-led creative regime come 2026.

Over a decade ago, Sami Zayn ruled the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Lately, Zayn is reaching the main event status on WWE's main roster with multiple accolades under his belt and a significant push from the management.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the 64-year-old ex-WWE writer thinks Sami Zayn is tipped to win the Men's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia and would go on to capture a world championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas under The Game's creative regime.

"Clearly and obviously, they're 100% behind Sami Zayn. Clearly and obviously. No questions about it. He's the United States Champion. He's going to win the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. And I promise you, at WrestleMania [42], he's going to become the [world] champion. That's where they're going with Sami Zayn. Push, push, push, push, push, Sami," Russo said.

Vince Russo believes Triple H wants to put the world title on major WWE name

Regardless of winning a world title in the company, Sami Zayn is a major player in the Stamford-based promotion and has been prominently highlighted under the Triple H-led creative regime. A few weeks ago, the former Honorary Uce won the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown, and Russo thinks this is just the beginning.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Vince Russo believes that Triple H wants to put the world title on Sami Zayn in the coming months, as he's been booked strongly under his regime. Moreover, Russo thinks Zayn is being groomed for the spot following his wins over The Usos and Gunther at WrestleMania, respectively.

"First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion] a mile away. Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see which title Zayn eventually captures in the coming months.

