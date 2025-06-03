Major name wants John Cena gone from WWE

John Cena isn't receiving the same level of love from the WWE Universe that he once did as The Leader of Cenation under the old regime. Recently, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio took a shot at The Franchise Player and said he wants him gone.

Earlier this year, John Cena spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio after the second-generation star's Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41. The Last Real Champion praised Dirty Dom's in-ring ability and awareness while performing inside the ring on The Pat McAfee Show.

However, the Intercontinental Champion didn't hold back during a recent interview with Complex. The 28-year-old star went off on The Franchise Player and said he wants him gone. While he acknowledged the compliments, Mysterio expressed that he has to go when all is said and done.

"I don't know. I kind of just want to see him gone. He said nice things about me, but at the end of the day, he's got to go," Mysterio said. [From 08:13 to 08:22]

What did John Cena say about major WWE name after WrestleMania 41?

Dominik Mysterio became a major name on the red brand when he defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Apart from this and being a second-generation star, Mysterio has been involved in one of the hottest acts of 2024 alongside The Judgment Day.

The run garnered interest from fans and John Cena when he decided to name-drop the current Intercontinental Champion. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the current Undisputed WWE Champion spoke highly of Dirty Dom and his recent work in WWE.

"Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. And I got to work with him very early in his career, Dom just makes everything effortless, and he doesn't crack under pressure. And any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else," Cena said.

It'll be interesting to see how The Leader of Cenation closes his final run in WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Complex and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

