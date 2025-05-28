Major name will shockingly leave Seth Rollins' faction, predicts WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins' new faction has continued their takeover of WWE RAW following the events of Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has predicted that Bron Breakker will shockingly leave the faction eventually.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker pledged his allegiance to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as he helped them take out CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Since his first appearance with the group, Breakker's presence and role have only grown, so it won't take forever for him to step out of The Visionary's shadow.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley predicted that Bron Breakker, a second-generation star and multi-time NXT and Intercontinental Champion, will turn on Seth Rollins' faction and go on to become a monster babyface in the Stamford-based promotion. The potential turn would shock many, as Breakker was the first to join the group.

"Now, do I think Bron Breakker is eventually going to break out of this whole thing and become a monster babyface in the company? Absolutely! It will. It will. It will. Bron Breakker is going to be the monster babyface of the company, without a doubt. Trust me," Dudley said. (From 20:36 to 20:52)

Top WWE name recently joined Seth Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event

After WrestleMania 41, many suspected that Sami Zayn would align with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Instead, the former multi-time Intercontinental Champion decided to fight back and teamed up with CM Punk and got a tag team match against the villainous duo at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.

To everyone's surprise, the Honorary Uce didn't turn, and a returning Bronson Reed attacked CM Punk and joined the villainous group. Paul Heyman then explained why The Colossal was the perfect addition to the faction, as he took The Visionary to his limits last year.

The former North American Champion posted a photo on X alongside his new stablemates and took a shot at Roman Reigns, who hasn't appeared for the company after Bron Breakker attacked him on WWE RAW.

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that...," Reed posted X.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the group on the red brand.

