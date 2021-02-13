Nixed plans for the Royal Rumble 2021 match revealed - Reports

The men's match at the Royal Rumble 2021 PPV went on for almost an hour, and by the end of a reasonably entertaining contest, Edge was the last man standing in the ring.

Additional notes about the Royal Rumble match have now been released on Fightful Select. It has been reported that several pitches were nixed, and one of which was for Ricochet to come out late in the match.

The plan was changed, and Ricochet entered the fray at #12. Ricochet stayed in the match for almost 12 minutes before being eliminated by Kane.

Another pitch revealed in the report was for RETRIBUTION members to be at ringside. The plan would have been to 'cause mayhem' with one member on three different sides of the ring. It was noted that WWE ended up doing a similar spot in the match with Omos.

More WWE Royal Rumble 2021 backstage notes

In a separate report, the names of Murphy, Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business, and Montez Ford of The Street Profits were revealed as alternatives for the Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble PPV didn't go down in the books without the expected mishaps, as there was also a botched elimination.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Bayley was eliminated from the match a little earlier than initially planned. More details about the botch weren't revealed. It was also clarified that Rey Mysterio's elimination spot with Omos went ahead as planned, and there were no mistakes made.

Edge kicked off the Royal Rumble match, overcame all odds to go the distance, and punch his ticket to WrestleMania's main event.

Bianca Belair picked up the win in the women's showdown and based on all the post-match reactions, this year's contest was the best since the inaugural edition in 2018.

