Major personality sends a message to Adam Pearce after her WWE exit

A major personality who recently departed WWE has sent a message to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce after his heartwarming message.

We are in the second month of the year and the WWE has already seen a few big names coming and going, and now a key member is moving on. Senior writer and producer Jennifer Pepperman has decided to call it quits with the Stamford-based promotion after six years. While others were shown the door, Pepperman chose this exit herself, according to the reports.

Upon hearing the news, RAW GM didn't shy away from showing his appreciation for the departing Pepperman. Adam Pearce took to social media, praising her massive contribution to the company and highlighting her positive impact across WWE.

Responding to the 45-year-old WWE official's Instagram post, Jennifer Pepperman sent a message thanking everyone for their love and support:

"Thank you Adam!!! Sending much love to you and everyone!!!! I’ll be watching you all kick a**!!!!" she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of her comment below:

Pepperman's response to the RAW GM.

Chelsea Green sent a message to Adam Pearce about WWE WrestleMania 40

The former Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently sent a bold message to Pearce ahead of WrestleMania XL.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the 32-year-old female star confronted Adam Pearce backstage. She asserted that she should not be a part of the Battle Royal for Elimination Chamber. Instead, she should directly advance for the six-woman steel chamber contest.

However, Shayna Baszler cut short her moment and vouched to crush her Elimination Chamber hopes on next week's RAW. Chelsea Green then told Pearce she would have a conversation with the "upper" management.

The 32-year-old star took to social media and shared an old picture of Pearce to state that at WrestleMania 40, she would go against the "Upper" management:

"#WrestleMania XL 'Upper' Management vs ME @ScrapDaddyAP," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

The WWE Universe is pretty much excited to see what the RAW General Manager brings to the table ahead of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

What did you think of Jennifer Pepperman's message to Adam Pearce? Sound off in the comments section below.

