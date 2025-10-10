Major production botch takes place on SmackDown; WWE swiftly rectifies

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 10, 2025 21:05 GMT
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A production botch took place in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown. However, the mistake was corrected shortly.

The go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Cody Rhodes opened the show to massive cheers from the crowd. The fans booed with the same intensity every time The American Nightmare took Seth Rollins' name in his promo.

The fans started chanting, "Seth's a wa**er," and Cody Rhodes hilariously asked Michael Cole to tell him what they were saying. While The Voice of WWE acted clueless, his fellow commentator, Wade Barrett, stepped up and said, "Seth Rollins is a wa**er," much to the joy of the fans in attendance.

However, there was a massive production botch during this segment. When the camera turned towards the commentators, one could clearly see that the top of their desk read Main Event. The production team had seemingly forgotten to change the top of the commentator's desk. For those unaware, WWE usually records Main Event prior to RAW or SmackDown.

The team, however, quickly corrected their mistake and brought in the SmackDown tabletop before Sami Zayn made his way to the squared circle for his United States Championship Open Challenge, which was answered by Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE teases massive championship match on SmackDown

After delivering his promo, Cody Rhodes was involved in an intriguing backstage segment. Jacob Fatu confronted The American Nightmare and expressed his desire to go after the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes responded by saying, "Good," before walking off.

Nick Aldis then approached The Samoan Werewolf and summoned the latter into his office, stating he had something important to discuss. However, as soon as the SmackDown General Manager left, Drew McIntyre launched an attack on Jacob Fatu.

Although Jacob Fatu is likely to carry on his feud with Drew McIntyre, the Stamford-based promotion was foreshadowing a potential championship match between the former member of The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes somewhere down the line.

