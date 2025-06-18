  • home icon
Major push for WWE to turn former champion face for the first time

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 18, 2025 18:47 GMT
Fans are getting behind an unlikely star. [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE fans are pushing for the company to turn a former champion babyface for the first time. The promotion is on the road to Night of Champions 2025 on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller (A-Town Down Under) have been teasing a split for months. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship together at WrestleMania XL but have not had success as of late. A-Town Down Under competed in a dark match this past Monday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The crowd got behind Austin Theory during the match and chanted his name, signifying that wrestling fans may want to see the former United States Champion turn babyface soon.

Theory hasn't competed in a match on RAW since his loss to Sheamus on May 5. Grayson Waller teased an alliance with The New Day earlier this week on social media.

Bill Apter comments on how WWE uses Austin Theory on television

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Austin Theory's situation in the company and why he was not being booked as a top star.

Vince McMahon was a huge fan of Theory, but the former WWE CEO is no longer with the company. Triple H is now the promotion's Chief Content Officer, but seemingly doesn't view the 27-year-old as a top star. Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about the RAW star and noted that Triple H knows how to spot talent.

"Triple H and his team know good talent when they see it... For some reason, Theory is not being used in the way he should be used. He's a real good talent, but the WWE machine usually has a good reason that we just don't know about, yet. I'm going to dig into my sources and see if I can find out what's going on."
Austin Theory was once viewed as a major star in the company and defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain the United States Championship. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Theory moving forward and if he will eventually turn babyface.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
