WWE Superstar Austin Theory has shared that working with Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has been very helpful for him.

The reigning United States Champion has been involved in an angle with the two veterans for several months over the title. Theory has collided with Rollins and Lashley in a triple threat match at Survivor Series and also in singles matches on RAW. The All Mighty challenged Theory for the US Title in a No Disqualification match on RAW XXX last week but was unable to capture the gold, as Brock Lesnar attacked him.

During a recent interview with MySanAntonio, Austin Theory shared that he has benefitted from working with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley as they have experience and are both former WWE Champions.

“It helps a lot. They are guys that have been there for the past decade and have really made a mark. Both of those guys being former WWE champions, they just know that level of pressure and know about those main event matches and those spots on premium live matches. Even with promos when working with Seth, he looks at it a certain way, and when they create a story based on whatever the narrative is, then he can make it better. It’s good getting that ease of comfort with them because of their experience," said Theory.

Austin Theory on the biggest lesson he's learned from working with WWE

After losing the US Championship to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, Theory pinned Seth Rollins at Survivor Series to recapture the title. He has since successfully defended it against the two stars in singles matches.

When asked what's the biggest lesson he's learned from working with WWE so far, Austin Theory stated:

"I think it's really just to be yourself. Especially with all the situations in WWE, there is always pressure, and I think it's just all about kind of staying in control. Some days there is a lot of stuff thrown at you, and if you can hold it together, that's what makes when you think you can make it through the tough times," said Theory.

The 25-year-old was the 25th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was unsuccessful in winning the match as he was eliminated by Logan Paul. However, Cody Rhodes emerged as the victor.

