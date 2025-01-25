Major real-life Bloodline member spotted in Texas ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event; massive win teased

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take over San Antonio Texas in a few hours. And it is worth noting that a major real-life Bloodline member has been spotted in town ahead of the show.

Jacob Fatu goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman later tonight, whilst Jey Uso battles Gunther. It could be possible that Uso's father Rikishi is in town to watch his son become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.

Rikish recently shared an update on his Instagram where he revealed that he was at a meet and greet with Hodge Podge Tastic in San Antonio Texas, which is the location of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Of course, being one of WWE's biggest legends, Rikishi could be part of the show itself and someone that Triple H has invited to be backstage since many legends return to be part of the retro event.

Will Rikishi be made part of The Bloodline story on WWE SmackDown?

Rikishi could have been involved in The Bloodline storyline on SmackDown so many times over the past five years, but instead, it seems that the company has been able to keep the story going without needing the presence of the Hall of Famer.

Nothing is stopping his younger son Solo Sikoa from bringing his father into the story later today if he chooses to or from Rikishi celebrating if his older son can defeat Gunther. Roman Reigns was able to win his match against Sikoa earlier this month and is now the Only Tribal Chief in WWE, which means that much of the story could have already been settled.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, there could likely be much more to it but it's unclear if Rikishi will play any part in it or if he will be at the show to cheer on his son, who is hoping to become World Heavyweight Champion for the time against Gunther.

