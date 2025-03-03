Major reason why John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber revealed by veteran; Cody Rhodes and The Rock's involvement discussed

WWE turned John Cena heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for a major reason, believes wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer. The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock at the Chamber.

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena was joined by Cody Rhodes and The Rock after he won the Men's Chamber match. However, things got ugly when Rhodes refused The Final Boss' demand for his 'soul.' Cena shocked the whole world by turning on The American Nightmare and aligning with The Brahma Bull.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently gave his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn. Meltzer said that he believed Cena going into WrestleMania 41 as a heel against a babyface Cody Rhodes was a "better dynamic."

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that WWE did not sacrifice anything by turning the 16-time world champion heel as Rhodes was now a bigger merch seller than him.

"I mean we got a babyface heel thing going into the thing [WrestleMania], I think that's probably a better dynamic... It's not his crowd now, this is the Cody Rhodes crowd, it's a different era and he's not the guy, you know, he's not the big merch seller. Umm, although his merch sells well, but you know it's not necessary you're not sacrificing anything at all by turning him," he said. [0:54 - 1:44]

Dave Meltzer also questioned if the creative team planned this heel turn after The Rock got involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline, as he believed Cena was initially slated to pursue his 17th World Championship as a babyface.

"I don't know if this was always going to be the plan or it was something that I'm sure we'll know tomorrow. You know as far as like, 'Was it always going to be a Cena turn on Cody? Or was it because The Rock put himself in?' I mean, you know, because the big thing originally was the idea of Cena going for the 17th World Championship, which is sort of [a] babyface thing. Umm, but they did this and I thought it was shocking in a good way. So I mean overall, you know, I thought it was an awesome show," he added. [1:46 - 2:15]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE personality pitches a scenario for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts pitched a scenario where John Cena could dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and then go on to feud with CM Punk.

Roberts also mentioned that Cena's rivalry with Punk could culminate in the latter taking the title off of The Cenation Leader.

"What if John Cena takes the title off Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and it's CM Punk who has to beat John Cena? What if CM Punk finally gets the WWE Championship as a good guy in this era and the guy that he has to beat for it is John Cena?"

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

