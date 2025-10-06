Major reason why WWE fans are going to start hating Triple H revealed by ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, the larger WWE fanbase, and not just the internet wrestling community (known as IWC), will start to turn on Triple H. He revealed the main reason why.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke briefly about the state of the product, and especially the head of creative today. The Game has been criticized a lot in 2025 over several of his creative decisions, as fans continue to get angry about rising ticket prices while the perception of the WWE product has dropped since 2024.

According to Vince Russo, even the casual viewer is going to turn on Triple H for his creative decisions, as well as the fact that he is on a lot of WWE's promotional material, as well as big shows.

"I think we are really going to see the fanbase start to turn on Triple H. I really believe that. When I used to hear a lot about the product, it was Russo's brand; they reviewed the product, and they echoed what I said. I hear it being said now outside the Russo's brand. I am starting to hear about the creative more and more. You tie that to the fact that the guy puts himself all over everything, and I'm telling you, I think people are going to start turning on him going into 2026."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can watch the full video below:

A hashtag to fire Triple H recently started trending on social media.

Depending on who you ask, the fact that #FireTripleH is now trending on social media may or may not be surprising. When WWE reached new heights in 2023-2024, The Game was given the majority of credit in the post-Vince McMahon era.

There was no denying that when it rained, it poured for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Triple H's approach to booking was much fresher after decades of Vince McMahon's creative control, and it appeared as though TKO would make no effort to tamper with the product, fully trusting The King of Kings in charge of the keys to the kingdom.

Paired with Nick Khan's business expertise, WWE was on fire, and that's exactly why fans were willing to pay top dollar for the product. Unfortunately, over time, fans have come to the consensus that TKO's influence is becoming increasingly prominent in the product, and the honeymoon period ending for Triple H served as a double blow to his reputation.

Figures like longtime wrestling journalist Bill Apter have defended The Game, stating that controversial decisions like WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia in 2026 should be blamed on TKO and not the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

It should be noted that the hashtag is from a minority of WWE fans who are quite active on the internet. In the quote above from Vince Russo, he specifically stated that it's not this type of fan he is talking about. He fully believes that even the more casual viewer is going to start turning on him sooner rather than later.

