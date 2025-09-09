Major reunion takes place involving AJ Lee following WWE RAW

AJ Lee shocked the industry on WWE SmackDown when she returned to the promotion for the first time in over 3800 days. Recently, a major reunion took place following Monday Night RAW.Roxanne Perez looks up to AJ Lee as her idol, and the two have had multiple interactions on social media. Over a decade ago, a young Prodigy went viral with a picture of her with the three-time Divas Champion. Moreover, the 23-year-old star also made an appearance on Total Divas before embarking on her career as a performer.Today, Roxanne Perez got to share the locker room with her idol and recreated the same picture from over a decade ago. Later, Perez shared pictures from their reunion on X and sent a message with it following Monday Night RAW.&quot;Oh I’m so good,&quot; Perez tweeted on X.It clearly was a highlight for Roxanne Perez to meet her idol backstage and share the locker room with her going forward.Roxanne Perez sent a message following AJ Lee's epic return on WWE SmackDownOn the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago, CM Punk interrupted Becky Lynch, as he wanted to continue his feud with Seth Rollins, but The Man wasn't allowing him to do so. After Big Time Becks slapped Punk, he left the ring.However, he teased AJ Lee's return, and the three-time Divas Champion appeared and attacked Becky Lynch in front of the crowd in Chicago. Later, Roxanne Perez sent a message on X claiming Lee's return was the best return in the history of professional wrestling.&quot;**in wrestling history,&quot; Perez tweeted on X.roxanne @roxanne_wweLINK**in wrestling historyOn the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins came face-to-face with AJ Lee but failed to get back Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Instead, he agreed to a mixed tag team match against AJ Lee and CM Punk at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.