Roxanne Perez sends a message after AJ Lee's epic WWE return

AJ Lee's WWE return sent waves across the industry as she returned for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez sent a message following the three-time Divas Champion's return on Friday Night SmackDown.

Roxanne Perez has idolized AJ Lee, and the rising star also had an interaction with the veteran in her early years before she became a professional wrestler. After CM Punk's return to WWE, Perez took a step closer to meeting her idol, and the two have had interactions on social media.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Lee made her epic return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in ten years and attacked Becky Lynch. Several superstars reacted to the former three-time Divas Champion's return on X.

Later, Roxanne Perez sent a message on X when a wrestling account called Lee's return the greatest return in women's wrestling history. The rising star corrected the account and stated it's the greatest return in wrestling history.

roxanne @roxanne_wwe **in wrestling history

It'll be interesting to see what's next for AJ Lee in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ex-WWE writer questions AJ Lee's return to the promotion

AJ Lee spent a decade away from wrestling and pursued her interests outside of the industry before considering a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The three-time WWE Divas Champion attacked Becky Lynch for raising her hands on CM Punk, her real-life husband, but Vince Russo questioned the long-term booking behind the return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo questioned the return of AJ Lee and stated Triple H is the king of pop and has no long-term plans for these returns. Moreover, he gave an example of Nikki Bella, who made her return a while.

"I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the veteran under the Triple H-led creative regime.

