Major segment announced for WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to be a loaded show with multiple titles on the line. The buildup to Bash in Berlin will also heat up tonight. After a recent back-and-forth, officials have booked a segment with top Superstars for the show.

Grayson Waller recently took a shot at Cody Rhodes. The Aussie Superstar shared a photo of the WWE Champion facing off with Kevin Owens, declaring Cody to be the bad guy of the ongoing "story". Rhodes fired back with a challenge for this week's SmackDown. Cody is set to defend against KO at Bash in Berlin later this month.

The 21st Century Success Story will now host The American Nightmare on The Grayson Waller Effect on tonight's SmackDown. A-Town Down Under will be fully represented as Austin Theory is advertised for the segment as well. Waller took to X to mock Rhodes.

"He’s the ‘real hero’ and tonight he’s on the Grayson Waller Effect #SmackDown," Grayson Waller wrote with the graphic below.

The Prizefighter defeated Waller in just four minutes on last week's SmackDown. After the match, Owens attacked Waller but Theory made the save. A-Town Down Under went to double-team Owens until Cody ran out to make the save for his Bash in Berlin challenger. Rhodes and KO then had a tense confrontation over the Undisputed Championship, and that's where Waller got the aforementioned photo from.

WWE SmackDown updated lineup for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC for tonight's SmackDown. This will be the final blue brand build before next week's Bash in Berlin go-home episode.

SmackDown will see LA Knight and The Bloodline make their first title defenses. Below is the current lineup for tonight:

Cody Rhodes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport vs. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits

In addition to the Superstars announced for a match or segment, the SmackDown and arena websites are also advertising the following names for tonight: Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa, and Bayley. RAW Superstars are also advertised, likely for the dark main events - Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan plus Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, but we know The Celtic Warrior is currently with Pat McAfee back home in Ireland.

